Emmy Nominations 2019: Check Out the Full List of Nominees

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for the 2019 Emmy Awards which is set to take place in two months.
Veep and Game of Thrones finished their runs this year, and they both are up for many awards, with Game of Thrones setting a new record for most nominations with 32 nods.
Also, new series like Russian Doll and Schitt’s Creek, and Pose and Succession present formidable competition across the comedy and drama categories, respectively.
The 71st annual Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 22.
Check out the list below:
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Game of Thrones
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This is Us
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt’s Creek
- Veep
Outstanding Limited Series
- Chernobyl
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
Outstanding Drama Actress
- Emilia Clark, Game of Thrones
- Jodi Comer, Killing Eve
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
- Laura Lin, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This is Us
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Drama Actor
- Jason Batemen, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Milo Ventimiglia, This is Us
Outstanding Comedy Actress
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Comedy Actor
- Anthony Anderson, black-ish
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
- Joey King, The Act
- Niecy Nash, When They See Us
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Television Movie
- Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
- Brexit: The Uncivil War
- Deadwood: The Movie
- My Dinner With Herve
- King Lear
Outstanding Variety/Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Jimmy Kimmel Live
- The Late Late Show with James Cordon
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- American Ninja Warrior
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
- Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau, Game of Thrones
- Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
- Sian Clifford, Fleabag
- Olivia Coleman, Fleabag
- Betty Gilpin, Glow
- Sarah Goldberg, Barry
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Stephen Root, Barry
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
- Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
- Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
- Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
- Asante Blackk, When They See Us
- Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
- John Leguizamo, When They See Us
- Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
- Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
- Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
- Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
- Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
- Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Michael Angarano, This Is Us
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
- Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
- Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
- Glynn Turman, How to Get Away With Murder
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
- Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
- Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
- Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
- Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Peter MacNicol, Veep
- John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
- Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
- Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Structured Reality Program
- Antiques Roadshow
- Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
- Queer Eye
- Shark Tank
- Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
- Who Do You Think You Are?
Unstructured Reality Program
- Born This Way
- Deadliest Catch
- Life Below Zero
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
- Somebody Feed Phil
- United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Host for a Reality or Competition Program
- James Corden, The World’s Best
- Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game Of Games
- Marie Kondo, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo
- Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman, Making It
- RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Variety Sketch Series
- At Home With Amy Sedaris
- Documentary Now!
- Drunk History
- I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
- Saturday Night Live
- Who Is America?
Variety Special (Live)
- The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
- The 61st Grammy Awards
- Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All In The Family’ And ‘The Jeffersons’
- The Oscars
- RENT
- 72nd Annual Tony Awards
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
- Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
- Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé
- Springsteen On Broadway
- Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Informational Series or Special
- Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
- Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
- Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
- Surviving R. Kelly
Directing for a Comedy Series
- Barry, “The Audition,” HBO Alec Berg)
- Barry, “ronny/lily,” HBO (Alec Berg)
- Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Prime Video (Harry Bradbeer)
- The Big Bang Theory, “Stockholm Syndrome,” CBS (Mark Cendrowski)
Directing for a Drama Series
- Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne,” HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)
- Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks,” HBO (David Nutter)
- Game of Thrones, “The Long Night,” HBO (Miguel Sapochnik)
- Killing Eve, “Desperate Times,” BBC America (Lisa Bruhlmann)
- Ozark, “Reparations,” Netflix (Jason Bateman)
Directing for a Limited Series or TV Movie
- A Very English Scandal, Prime Video (Stephen Frears)
- Chernobyl, HBO (Johan Renck)
- Escape at Dannemora, Showtime (Ben Stiller)
- Fosse/Verdon, “Glory,” FX Networks (Jessica Yu)
- Fosse/Version, “Who’s Got the Pain,” FX Networks (Thomas Kail)
- When They See Us, Netflix, Ava DuVernay
Directing for a Reality Program
- American Ninja Warrior, “Minneapolis City Qualifiers,” NBC (Patrick McManus)
- Queer Eye, “Black Girl Magic,” Netflix (Hisham Abed)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race, “Whatcha Unpackin?,” VH1 (Nick Murray)
- Shark Tank, “Episode 1002,” ABC (Ken Fuchs)
- The Amazing Race, “Who Wants a Rolex?,” CBS (Bertram van Munster)
Writing for a Comedy Series
- Barry, “ronny/lily,” HBO, (Alec Berg, Bill Hader)
- Fleabag, “Episode 1,” Prime Video (Phoebe Waller-Bridge)
- PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters,” (Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle)
- Russian Doll, “Nothing In This World Is Easy,” Netflix (Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler)
- Russian Doll, “A Warm Body,” Netflix (Allison Silverman
- The Good Place, “Janet(s),” NBC (Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan)
- Veep, “Veep,” HBO (David Mandel)
Writing for a Drama Series
- Better Call Saul, “Winner,” AMC (Peter Gould, Thomas Schnauz)
- Bodyguard, “Episode 1,” Netflix (Jed Mercurio)
- Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne,” HBO (David Benioff, D.B. Weiss)
- Killing Eve, “Nice And Neat,” BBC America (Emerald Fennell)
- Succession, “Nobody Is Ever Missing,” HBO (Jesse Armstrong
- The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly,” Hulu (Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder)