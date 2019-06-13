Emmy Awards: Several Voters Disqualified by TV Academy for Shady Practices

THR is reporting that several members of the Television Academy’s Performers Peer Group (actually, actors) have been disqualified from voting for the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards.

According to the media house, a memo sent to the group who were found to have engaged in or advocated for block voting. That is to say, they discussed voting with other members of the group with the intention of all voting for one or more specific projects.

“The integrity of the Emmy competition is of paramount importance to the Television Academy,” reads the memo from chairman and CEO Frank Scherma and president and COO Maury McIntyre. “Any suggestions of voting impropriety, whether implied or acted upon, are taken very seriously and will not be tolerated.

Nomination round voting for the 2019 Primetime Emmys only began on Monday. It is open through June 24, with nominations set to be announced July 16.

Read the memo below. Dear Performers Peer Group Member: The Television Academy has determined that a few members of the Performers Peer Group have engaged in or advocated for block voting in the 2019 Emmy Awards competition. As stated in an email sent to the Performers Peer Group on April 3, 2019: [A]ny implicit or explicit suggestion of quid pro quo and/or block voting for the Emmy competition constitutes a breach of the 2018-2019 Emmy Awards Rules & Procedures and also may be a violation of the Academy’s Code of Conduct. As such, this activity may be grounds for a member to be disqualified from participation. Per the 2018-2019 Emmy Awards Rules & Procedures: [M]embers found to be engaged or otherwise complicit in quid pro quo and block voting shall have any votes cast invalidated and be disqualified… The Television Academy has therefore disqualified these members from the 2019 Emmy Awards competition, invalidating both their ballot entries and any votes they may have cast. In addition, their conduct may be referred to the Conduct Review Committee for further disciplinary action. The integrity of the Emmy competition is of paramount importance to the Television Academy. Any suggestions of voting impropriety, whether implied or acted upon, are taken very seriously and will not be tolerated. The Academy will continue to investigate this matter, and will take appropriate action should other members be implicated.