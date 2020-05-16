Emmanuel Emenike Writes Sweet Tribute to Iheoma Nnadi on Her Birthday

Emmanuel Emenike is thankful.

The Super Eagles star has taken to his Instagram to write his wife, Iheoma Nnadi, a sweet birthday note, in which he thanked her for accepting to be his wife.

He said:

“My dear wife, I want to thank you for sharing your body, life and soul with me. All the words in all the languages that exist in this world can never express how much you mean to me and how much my beating heart loves you. Happy birthday to the most beautiful.”

And this heartwarming note comes two months after they welcomed their second child together.

See his post below:

