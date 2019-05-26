Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Share Daughter’s Photo Amid Breakup Rumour

Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi have both taken to their Instagram Stories to share joint photos of their daughter, and this comes amid reports that their marriage has packed up.

Curious fans noticed yesterday that the couple had deleted all their photos together and even unfollowed each other on Instagram, a strange thing, especially because they have been married for just a year. And this led to the speculation that their marriage was over.

Well, rather than address the rumour, they both chose to share the photo of their daughter from her swimming lesson, showing that they both still live within the same space.

See the photos below: