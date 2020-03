Congratulations to Emmanuel Emenike and his wife Iheoma Nnadi!

The Super Eagles star took to his Instagram yesterday to announce the arrival of their second child with a cute photo of him staring at their new bundle. And he captioned the photo with lots of love emoji.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 after welcoming their first child together.

Now, they have a new addition and the new papa is glad!

See his post below: