Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi Celebrate First Anniversary Amid Breakup Rumour

Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi have just shut down their breakup rumour with their first wedding anniversary photos.

The footballer and the former beauty queen took to their Instagram today to share the new photos which show them dining out on their wedding anniversary. And this comes amid speculation that their marriage is over.

Recall that the rumour began after curious fans noticed that the couple had deleted all their photos together and even unfollowed each other on Instagram. Well, rather than address the rumour, they both chose to share the photo of their daughter from her swimming lesson and later followed that up with their anniversary photos.

Which is simply perfect.

Check out the photos below: