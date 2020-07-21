Emmanuel Adebayor Unveils New Woman as He and Dillish Mathews Unfollow Each Other

Looks like the budding romantic relationship between Emmanuel Adebayor and Dillish Mathews has hit the rock yet again.

The pair who began dating in 2018 have deleted each other’s photos on their respective Instagram accounts. A quick check also showed that the footballer and former reality TV star have gone ahead to unfollow each other.

It seems like Emmanuel Adebayor has no time to spare as he has unveiled a new woman on his Instagram page.

He tagged the picture of the yet-to-be-identified female;

“SEA, Keep distracting us with the look. #GodFirst #KeepMoving #LoveMyLife #MarechalSEA #teamSEA #25 #Lufesgood”.

It is unclear if the new woman is Dullish Mathews’ replacement or just someone he posted on IG. We have our fingers crossed.

