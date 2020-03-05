Emir Sanusi summoned over N3.4bn graft

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has invited the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, to appear before it on Thursday to answer some questions over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion by the Kano Emirate Council under his watch.

Sources say the emir had received a letter from the anti-graft commission inviting him to appear on Thursday.

Asked whether the monarch will honour the invitation, the source said, “that I may not confirm to you, but you know that Emir Sanusi is a law-abiding citizen “.

All efforts to contact the commission’s chairman, Mr Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado failed as his mobile phone was not going through.

However, a top official in the commission had confirmed the invitation, adding that the Emir was given 24 hours to appear before the commission.

“I can assure you that there is no going back on the probe against him (the Emir) and the emirate council,” the official added.