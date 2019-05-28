Emir Sanusi, Others Dine with Buhari at Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday broke his fast with traditional rulers, including Muhammadu Sanusi, Emir of Kano.

Other traditional leaders who joined the president in the Ramadan break of fast were Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto; Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife.

Also at the power dinner were Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe, James Ayatse, the Tor Tiv, and other prominent rulers from the south south and south-east regions of the country.

Government officials, including Abba Kyari, chief of staff to the president, as well as some presidential aides were among those at the event.

This is the first time that Sanusi would be seen publicly with the president since Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, broke the emirate into five.

The move was believed to be targeted at the revered monarch who didn’t support his reelection.

Some commentators have suggested that the governor had the backing of the APC hierarchy.