Emir Sanusi leaves Awe

The deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has left Awe, Nasarawa State, where he was banished to after he left Kano on Monday.

Sanusi reportedly left Awe Friday evening in company of Gov Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, after observing the Friday congregational prayers.

Sanusi had led the Friday Juma’at prayer at the Awe Central Mosque, where he admonished Muslims to take whatever situation they found themselves in, as destiny.

He encouraged the faithful to always live with the fear of God and accept whatever predicament that befell them in good faith, and prayed for the peace and development of the country.

Newsmen report that Hajiya Saudatu Hussain, the aged mother of the Emir, had arrived Awe on Friday morning, to meet her son.

While it is not clear where the former monarch was headed, a source said he had left Awe “to enjoy his freedom”.

“You remember that a Federal High Court in Abuja gave an order directing his immediate release from confinement. The man is now free and should be allowed to be free,” the source said.

In an extraordinary move, the Kano government had dethroned Sanusi on Monday, March 9, over alleged open disregard to the state government and disrespect for the traditions of the Kano Emirate.

The former governor of the Central Bank was initially taken to Loko in Nasarawa State, before he was moved to Awe, another town in the north-central state.

His dethronement had sparked outrage across the country, with lawyers and rights activists describing it as illegal and a decline into lawlessness.