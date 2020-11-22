Emir Sanusi, Lawan, others gather as El-Rufai’s son weds

It was a gathering of prominent Nigerians as Bashir, son of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai gets married to Halima, daughter of former Senator from Jigawa State, Ibrahim Kazaure.

Politicians and socialites from different parts of the country gathered in Abuja on Saturday for the A-list wedding of Bashir and Halima.

Some of the dignitaries at the event include Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar; Yobe State Governor and acting APC chairman, Mai Mala Buni; and many others.

See some photos from the event below…

