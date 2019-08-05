Emir Sanusi gets Fourth Wife

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has received his fourth wife – four years after the wedding took place.

The wife, Sa’adatu Barkindo Mustapha, was brought to the Emir’s palace on Saturday, a day before the traditional Budar Kai ceremony, TheNation writes.

The Emir’s wife, who is the daughter of the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo-Mustafa, had just graduated from a university in the United Kingdom (UK), where she went to study immediately after the marriage.

Emir Sanusi II and the wife were married in a low-key ceremony in Yola on September 25, 2015.

Sa’adatu was an 18-year-old secondary school leaver when the wedding was contracted.

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje represented the emir at the event and former Adamawa State Governor Jibrilla Bindow played the role of the bride’s guardian, who gave her hand out in marriage.

The Emir of Kano was at the time away in Saudi Arabia as leader of Nigeria’s delegation to the Hajj.

Sa’adatu joins the Emir’s three other wives – the first wife, Sadiya, who is daughter of the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero; Maryam and Rakiya.