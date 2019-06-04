Emir Sanusi, Ganduje Shake Hands During Eid Prayers [Photos]

Amid the political turmoil rocking Kano State, the governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Muhammadu Sanusi, Emir of Kano, could be seen shaking hands at the eid praying ground in the ancient town on Tuesday.

This is the first time both men would be seen together publicly since the governor split the ancient emirate into five.

Ganduje has been severely criticised over the move believed to be targetted at the emir who reportedly opposed his reelection bid.

As it turned out, the eid el-fitr celebrations brought the duo together less than 24 hours after news broke that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission had recommended the suspension of the emir over alleged misappropriation of N3.4 billion.

The state government is yet to react to the recommendation.

Below are pictures from the eid praying ground shared on TheCable.