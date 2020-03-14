Emir Sanusi arrives Lagos

The dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido, on Saturday arrived in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub.

Sources say his accommodation is located somewhere in a highbrow area on the island.

It was also gathered that the choice of Lagos was to ensure he was safe and in a state where he would be able to attend events, interact freely with political and business leaders.

Basically, to resume his normal life and continue to speak on Nigeria’s problems and ways the country can be better,” the source said.

In a stunning move this week, Governor Umar Ganduje dethroned Sanusi and announced Aminu Bayero, as the 15th Emir the same day.

The court had ruled that Sanusi be freed from detention where he was banished to in Awe, Nasarawa State under heavy security.

