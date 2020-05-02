Emir of Rano is dead

The Emir of Rano, Dr Tafida Abubakar Ila II, is dead.

Dr Abubakar died on Saturday at Nassarwa Specialist Hospital after a brief illness, Daily Trust writes

His Rano emirate is one of four new emirates created in Kano in the wake of the balkanisation of the Kano emirate by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

He was reported to have been hospitalised on Friday though details of his ailment were uncertain.

Confirming the death, Turakin Rano, Kabiru Alhassan Rurum, said the late emir was admitted at the hospital on Friday.

Rurum, who is a former speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, said the emir would be buried on Saturday, according to Islamic injunctions.

His death comes amid a string of high-profile deaths that has rocked the ancient city of Kano in recent weeks.

It remains uncertain, however, if the deaths are related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic sweeping through the country.

