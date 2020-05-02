Emir of Rano hospitalised

The Emir of Rano, Dr Tafida Abubakar Ila ll, was reportedly rushed to a hospital Friday, May 1, over an unnamed illness.

Dr Tafida Abubakar Ila, who is one of the emirs of the newly created emirates in Kano, was allegedly brought to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) in a critical state and referred to the Nassarawa Specialist Hospital for further medical attention.

A traditional title holder in Rano emirate who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed to newsmen that the Emir of Rano was first rushed to AKTH, but was referred to Nassarawa hospital due to lack of oxygen.

He said;

“The vehicle conveying the emir to Nassarawa hospital just left the premises of AKTH, the condition of the emir was critical at the time they departed AKTH.

“The emir is in critical condition and from the look of things, the situation is alarming, may Allah protect us all.”

The emir’s illness comes as Kano is plagued by mysterious deaths over the past couple of weeks, leading to the imposition of a two-week lockdown in the ancient city to arrest the situation.

It is still not clear if his illness is related to Coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the country.

More to follow…

