Emir of Kano’s Son Gets Hitched [Photos]

Prince Aminu Sanusi Lamido, son of the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II over the weekend married his heartthrob, Zainab Ali Bashir.

The wedding Fatiha took place in Al-Furqan Mosque, Alu Avenue, Nassarawa GRA, Kano on Saturday 29th December 2018 with the cream of Kano society in attendance.

The Crossing Swords took place at the Emir of Kano Palace midday.

Prince Sanusi is an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), while the bride is the daughter of Dr Sani Ali Bashir.

