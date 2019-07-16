Emir of Kano Joins Herbert Wigwe at the Access Bank Charity Shield Polo Tournament

The much-anticipated Access Bank Charity Shield Polo tournament took place on Saturday at the Guards Polo Club, United Kingdom and it lived up to expectations as it featured a perfect blend of style, class, and humanity – the latter expressed through charitable donations in excess of N720 million.

In attendance were the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; Access Bank Co-Founder, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc., Herbert Wigwe, among other notable personalities.

The impact of the high-profile event is already being felt as over 12,000 children will be enrolled into newly constructed and refurbished schools at the end of July.  Additionally, the government of Kaduna State has pledged to replicate all projects embarked on by the bank within the state.

Although several teams and individuals emerged as tournament winners, the real winners are the thousands of children in Northern Nigeria whose lives are about to be changed positively by the opportunities presented to them by Access Bank.

Find photos from the event below:

