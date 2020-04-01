Emir of Jere, Sa’ad Usman, is dead

The Emir of Jere in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Dr Sa’ad Usman, has died at the age of 70.

The late Emir was the husband of Nenadi Usman, a former Minister of Finance and one time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

His death was confirmed earlier today by the Salanke Jere and Spokesperson of the Jere Chiefdom, Alhaji Hamza Yakubu.

Yakubu said the traditional ruler died in the wee hours of Wednesday at his Kaduna residence after a protracted illness.

“Our Emir passed on at about 2:40 a.m today after a protracted illness. You know he had been having a long-standing spinal cord problem,” he said.

“He had received treatment at different hospitals, including National Hospital, Abuja and one in London.

“We pray to God to bless his soul and grant him paradise.”