Eminem Surprises Fans With New Album, ‘Music to Be Murdered By’

Eminem is back again with a surprising new album, Music to be Murdered By, which features a verse from late rapper Juice WRLD.

Other stars on the project include Black Thought, Q-Tip, Ed Sheeran, Young M.A, and Anderson .Paak, while Dr. Dre is credited on production throughout.

In addition to this, Em also released a video for “Darkness.” It depicts a shooting at a concert, and then there’s audio and footage from the mass shooting in Las Vegas. As the video ends, there’s a plea encouraging people to register to vote. “Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America,” the closing text reads, directing viewers to register at Vote.gov.

