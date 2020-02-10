Eminem Performs ‘Lose Yourself’ at the 2020 Oscars: Watch

Last night, Eminem surprised many people when he took the stage at the 92nd Academy Awards event in Los Angeles to perform his hit single, Lose Yourself.

This came as a shock because many of his did not expect that he would grace that stage. And appeared to win folks over yesterday with his feisty performance.

Watch him below:

Eminem took the stage for a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/xnN6hxDLZd — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) February 10, 2020

Lose yourself. The #Oscars crowd gives @Eminem a standing ovation after the surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song from '8 Mile' https://t.co/GsTAC6owzz pic.twitter.com/JPAAkG1O0h — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020