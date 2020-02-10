Eminem Performs ‘Lose Yourself’ at the 2020 Oscars: Watch

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Eminem Performs ‘Lose Yourself’ at the 2020 Oscars: Watch

Last night, Eminem surprised many people when he took the stage at the 92nd Academy Awards event in Los Angeles to perform his hit single, Lose Yourself.

This came as a shock because many of his did not expect that he would grace that stage. And appeared to win folks over yesterday with his feisty performance.

Watch him below:

,

Related Posts

Idina Menzel and Aurora Perform “Into the Unknown” at the Oscars

February 10, 2020

Davido’s ‘IF’ hits 100m views on YouTube

February 9, 2020

Universal Music Group’s Recording Artists, Sauti Sol, Drop New Single, ‘Suzanna’

February 7, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *