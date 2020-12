Eminem is back again with new music.

The rapper surprised his fans with new album last night, titled, Music to Get Murdered by, which includes collaborations with Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier, and Skylar Gray.

This surprise reminds fans of his 2018’s surprise-dropped Kamikaze, and the latest offering is a 20-track feat with 17 full songs and three skits.

Listen below:

