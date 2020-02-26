Eminem Challenges Fans to Replicate His Fast Flow in #GodzillaChallenge

So, Eminem fans around the world are trying to match his flow in the trending #GodzillaChallenge.

It all started on Tuesday when the Detroit rapper took to social media to share a video in which he delivers a rapid-fire verse in “Godzilla,” the Juice WRLD-assisted track from Music to Be Murdered By. Plus, he invited fans to showcase their skills by reciting the track’s third verse with the same precision and speed as him.

He says would give out prizes to those who impressed.

Genius noted that the last 30 seconds of “Godzilla’s” had Em rapping 7.46 words and 10.93 syllables per second—outpacing his famously swift 2013 track “Rap God,” in which he raps 6.07 words and 9.6 syllables per second.

See his part:

“Fill ‘em with the venom and eliminate ‘em” @triller #GodzillaChallenge is on. Who can spit it? Reposting + got prizes for my favorites. https://t.co/jWfW83X7P8 pic.twitter.com/jKMpJH7nw7 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 25, 2020

And here’s what fans have done.

I did this weeks ago but @triller @Eminem is hosting a challenge for the crazy ass Godzilla verse and we gotta show him ya boy and win this shit! Likes and retweets appreciated. #GodzillaChallenge pic.twitter.com/Nob4wwfft1 — Crypt (@CryptTheRapper) February 25, 2020

Thank you @Eminem for not only inspiring me as an artist but also pushing rap to new heights this shit crazy. #GodzillaChallenge Ps) Let's rap together #Melanincholy #Themiserablegenius pic.twitter.com/fD0YcHgOp4 — $pic Jam£s #FreePuertoRico (@MiserableGenius) February 25, 2020