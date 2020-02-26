Eminem Challenges Fans to Replicate His Fast Flow in #GodzillaChallenge

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Eminem Challenges Fans to Replicate His Fast Flow in #GodzillaChallenge

So, Eminem fans around the world are trying to match his flow in the trending #GodzillaChallenge.

It all started on Tuesday when the Detroit rapper took to social media to share a video in which he delivers a rapid-fire verse in “Godzilla,” the Juice WRLD-assisted track from Music to Be Murdered By. Plus, he invited fans to showcase their skills by reciting the track’s third verse with the same precision and speed as him.

He says would give out prizes to those who impressed.

Genius noted that the last 30 seconds of “Godzilla’s” had Em rapping 7.46 words and 10.93 syllables per second—outpacing his famously swift 2013 track “Rap God,” in which he raps 6.07 words and 9.6 syllables per second.

See his part:

And here’s what fans have done.

Related Posts

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish is a Staunch Justin Bieber Fan: ‘I Don’t Care If He Pooped and Put It on a Plate

February 26, 2020

Singer Duffy Says She was ‘Was Raped and Drugged and Held Captive’

February 26, 2020

Adesua Etomi-Wellington Stuns in Green for Her Birthday

February 26, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *