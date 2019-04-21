Eminem Celebrates 11 Years of Sobriety: “Still Not Afraid.”

Eminem continues to live a clean lifestyle.

The legendary rapper took to his social media yesterday to share his medal with a caption noting how long he has stayed sober. “11 years – still not afraid,” he wrote.”

The Detriot rapper has always been honest about his addiction over the years. In 2007, he talked about his overdose.

“I overdosed on pills, and I went into the hospital,” Eminem told Men’s Journal during a 2015 profile. “I was close to 230 pounds. I’m not sure how I got so big, but I have ideas. The coating on the Vicodin and the Valium I’d been taking for years leaves a hole in your stomach, so to avoid a stomachache, I was constantly eating—and eating badly.” Eminem also detailed the overdose on Revival‘s closing track “Arose.”

He also spoke about his sobriety in his interview with Elton John for Interview Magazine.

“Your sobriety day is in my diary,” John said after Em informed him he was likely “on drugs” when the two met to discuss their classic “Stan” performance at the Grammys. “I’m so proud of you. I’m 27 years clean, and when you get clean, you see things in a different way. It makes your life so much more manageable. It seems to have made all the difference—I can tell when I speak to you.”

Now he is in a better place.

See his post below:

11 years – still not afraid. pic.twitter.com/A8TV0LsLfn — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) April 20, 2019