Eminem Brawls With Critics Again On New Record, Boogie’s “Rainy Days”

Eminem is back fighting with his critics again.

The legendary rapper seemed upset with people who think he’s hurting his legacy with his recent records. So, he replied, “I left my legacy hurt? Fuckin’ absurd/Like a shepherd havin’ sex with his sheep, fuck what you heard.”

And that’s not all.

He addressed the controversy Kamikaze stirred up, especially the homophobic jab at Tyler, the Creator, and other famous folks. “Fuck it, I thought this might be a good time to put woke me to rockabye, I got the bottle of NyQuil right here/You want the sleep me to wake, you want Slim Shady EP, That’s on the CD cover, sockin’ my mirror,” he rapped.

He continued, “I promise not to cry crocodile tears, if you end up shocked at my lyrics/Dre said, ‘Rock the boat’ and the Doc is my peer.”

He is simply big mad.

Listen to him on Boogie’s record below: