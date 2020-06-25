Eminem Apologises to Revolt TV Following Leaked Music

Marshall Mathers aka Eminem has issued an apology to Revolt TV following the leak of one of his songs where he shaded the network.

The rapper took to Twitter to tender his unreserved apology after Revolt TV responded with a ‘F*ck you too Eminem’ to his diss.

In his apology, Eminem said he was sorry for the leaked song which was done in the heat of the moment and wasn’t supposed to be released. He also noted that he was open to working with the Diddy owned establishment on positive things that could steer things in. Different direction.

