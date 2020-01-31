Eminem and Dr. Dre Show Show Up at 50 Cent’s Walk of Fame Ceremony

Yesterday, 50 Cent was honoured with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and some of those who stepped out to support him were Dr. Dre and Eminem.

The hip-hop legends discovered 50 in 2002 and signed him to Shady Records, and yesterday, they took a moment during the ceremony to praise the artist and dear friend.

“Out of all the things that I don’t remember about 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met 50,” Eminem said, per THR. “I think one of the things I noticed when he first walked into the room was his presence, right, because it just kinda felt like he’s gonna be a star. Like, just the way he carried himself, swagger, everything. It just seemed like he was the whole package. What’s crazy about it to me is the charisma and the personality matched the intensity of his music and that first album is so classic.”

“The first time I met 50, I was so excited to meet him, so I started rapping all his songs to him and I didn’t really let him talk,” Eminem continued. “I kinda was trying to show him how into him I was. But I think I might have probably overdid it.”

