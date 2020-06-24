Emily Ratajkowski Goes Blonde for Summer and She’s Perfect!

Emily Ratajkowski Goes Blonde for Summer and She's Perfect!

Emily Ratajkowski may still be quarantining but she she sure knows how to make best of these trying times.

The actress took to her Instagram yesterday to reveal she has now gone blonde for this summer; the photo shows her in a perfect dye job defined by tousled texture, plus it is touched up with this year’s favorite moody roots.

“BLONDE,” the actress captioned the share simply alongside a video featuring a shake-out of the new shade. And the clip shows her simple makeup–featuring a peachy lip, bold brows, and a flick of black eyeliner.

Check her out below:

