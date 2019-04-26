Emiliano Sala’s Father Dies of Heart Attack 3 Months after Son’s Death

Horacio Sala, the father of Premier League footballer Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash earlier this year, has died.

The 58-year-old Argentine suffered a heart attack on Friday, his friend and president of his local club confirmed.

Daniel Ribero, from San Martin de Progreso, told C5N TV channel that Mr Sala had passed away before doctors arrived at his home in Progreso.

Progreso mayor Julio Müller led the tributes to Mr Sala, telling La Red radio station: “Horacio could not overcome Emi, we thought that after the discovery he would be able to close that circle,” he said.

Emiliano Sala’s plane crashed en route to Cardiff after leaving from France in January.

The 28-year-old Argentine striker was on his way to joining his new club Cardiff City from French club Nantes in a club record £15 million deal when the crash happened over the English Channel.

The Piper Malibu N264DB plane carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson went missing over waters near the Channel Islands on 21 January and it took rescuers two weeks to find the wreckage.

The football star’s body was recovered on 8 February after a private rescue team – funded by fellow footballer and fans around the world – took over the search for the missing plane.