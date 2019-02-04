Emiliano Sala: Plane Wreckage Found in English Channel

The wreckage from a plane carrying Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala has been discovered in the English Channel.

The Piper Malibu N264DB was lost on 21 January on its way from Nantes, France, to Cardiff, with the Argentine striker and pilot David Ibbotson on board.

David Mearns, who led a privately-funded search for the aircraft, said it was located off Guernsey on Sunday.

He said: “All I will say is that there is a substantial amount of wreckage on the seabed.”

“We located the wreckage of the plane on the seabed at a depth of about 63m within the first couple of hours (of searching),” he said on BBC’s Radio5.

He said the plane was identified by sonar, before a submersible with cameras was sent underwater and was able to confirm it was the plane.

“They saw the registration number and the biggest surprise is that most of the plane is there,” he added.

Mr Mearns’s private search has now been stopped and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is at the site working to recover the plane.

He said further investigations by the AAIB would be conducted over the next two days in order to determine how it will attempt a recovery operation.

Speaking to Argentinian broadcaster Cronica TV, Sala’s father Horacio said: “I cannot believe it. This is a dream. A bad dream. I am desperate.”

Cardiff had signed Sala for a club record of £15m and he was due to start training last month.

The 28-year-old striker and Mr Ibbotson, 59, from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, were travelling from Nantes, where he had previously played, when the flight lost contact with air traffic controllers.