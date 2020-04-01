Emilia Clarke to Host Virtual Dinner With Donors for Coronavirus Relief

Emilia Clarke has a heart of gold.

The Game of Thrones star has announced that 12 random people will get to win a virtual dinner with her if they donate money to her charity SameYou, which helps people heal from brain injuries and strokes. Pledges will be used to assist brain injury survivors in recuperating at home, who have been asked to leave hospitals to make room for coronavirus patients.

“We’ll cook it together and eat it together. And we will discuss lots of things — isolation and fear and also funny videos. And, you know, the fact that I can’t really cook. So it’s going to be fun,” Clarke explain in an Instagram video.

She’s hoping to collect £250,000 ($309,358) for her charity, in partnership with the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Massachusetts and the University College London Hospital.

“We are creating a virtual rehabilitation clinic so brain injury survivors have somewhere to go and somewhere to feel safe and somewhere to not feel so alone and isolated, which I think is a good thing. We need to do all we can to release as many beds as possible to free up our hardworking NHS,” Clarke said.

See her post below: