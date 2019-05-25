Emilia Clarke Tells Why She Rejected 50 Shades of Grey Role

Emilia Clarke didn’t want to get pigeon-holed for the rest of her life, which is why she rejected the role of Anastasia Steele in “50 Shades of Grey.”

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the “Game of Thrones” star talked about how people often obsess with her little nude scene as Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons, saying, “The last time that I was naked on camera on [Game of Thrones] was a long time ago, and yet it is the only question that I ever get asked because I am a woman.”

She continued, “And it’s annoying as hell and I’m sick and tired of it because I did it for the character – I didn’t do it so some guy could check out my tits, for god’s sake.”

And so, she had to turn down the “50 Shades of Grey” role opportunity because she knew that for the rest of her career, people want her to have an endless conversation about starring in a film “where the entire thing is about sensuality and sex and being naked.”

“I was just like, ‘No way am I going to voluntarily walk into that situation and then never be able to look someone in the eye and be like, ‘No, you can’t keep asking me this question’.”

Right.