Emilia Clarke Speaks About Her ‘Terrifying’ Game of Thrones Nude Scenesf

Emilia Clarke has opened open about how she felt shooting her nude scenes in Game of Thrones.

The actress spoke about this during her interview with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast, saying: “It’s only now that I realize how fortunate I was with that, because that could have gone many, many, many different ways.”

When asked by Shepard if performing nude scenes is “terrifying,” Clarke said it was. Shepard then described some of Clarke’s early scenes as “virtually rape scenes” that are very aggressive. The actress is quick to mention that fellow GoT actor Jason Momoa was helpful in guiding her on set. “He took care of me, he really did. In an environment where I didn’t know I needed to be taken care of.”

She went on to say, per THR, “It’s only now that I realize how fortunate I was with that, because that could have gone many, many, many different ways. Because Jason had experience, he had done a bunch of stuff before coming on to this, he was like, ‘Sweetie, this is how it’s meant to be and this is how it’s not meant to be, and I’m going to make sure that’s the way it goes.” She added that Momoa would always make sure she was provided with a robe during nude scenes on set. “He was so kind and considerate and cared about me as a human being.”

She also spoke about how many people would want to talk to her about Khaleesi’s nudity — especially in the first season. “There’s a layer of vulnerability that happens when someone’s naked,” added Shepard.

“When I did the last nudity that I did for the show, I was like, ‘I am owning this,'” recalled Clarke. “‘This is mine, they’ve asked me to do it, and I’m fucking game.'” She went on to identify an element that continues to make nude scenes difficult, noting, “It brings into the question: What it is like being under the gaze of people you’ll never meet and will never know?”

While the actress said she is “a lot savvier” about indicating what she is and isn’t comfortable doing, she explained that there was pressure to perform a certain way for fans. “I’ve had fights on set before where I’m like, ‘No, the sheet stays up,’ and they’re like, ‘No, you don’t wanna disappoint your Game of Thrones fans.’ And I’m like, ‘Fuck you!'”