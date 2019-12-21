Emilia Clarke Says Panic Attack Changed How She Interacts With Fans

Emilia Clarke has revealed how a panic attack changed how she now interacts with her fans.

The Game of Thrones star spoke about this on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, saying that it all started while she was at an airport and a fan approached her while she was having a panic attack.

“I was on the phone to my mum saying, ‘I feel like I can’t breathe, I don’t know what’s going on,'” she said. “I’m crying and crying, and this guy’s like, ‘Can I get a selfie?’ I was like, ‘I can’t breathe, I’m really sorry.'”

As a result of the moment, she said she will now offer to sign something for a fan instead of taking a picture with them. Clarke added that she will also ask fans for their name, so that she can turn that moment into a “truthful human-to-human thing.”

She continued, “I signed up for [fame], I knew what was going on. So, I’ve just been trying to navigate how I can do it without feeling like my soul is completely empty, because they don’t really want to talk to you.”

Listen to the full podcast here.