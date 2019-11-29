Emery on the brink as Arsenal crash in Europa

Unai Emery’s future as Arsenal coach was plunged into further doubt on Thursday when the Gunners slumped to a 2-1 loss in the Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arsenal are now winless in seven games, the club’s worst run since 1992, leading to calls for the manager to be sacked.

Japan midfielder Daichi Kamada’s second-half double for the Germans came after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had opened the scoring in first half injury time for Arsenal inside a half-full Emirates Stadium.

Boos from the lowest attendance at the ground since it opened in 2006 greeted Emery and his misfiring team at the final whistle while some disgruntled fans held up banners demanding ‘Emery Out’.

Aubameyang struck home just before the halftime whistle with a low effort for his ninth goal in 14 matches.

Kamada’s equaliser came 10 minutes later as he curled his tidy shot past Emiliano Martinez before adding his second on 64 minutes with a drive from outside the box to inflict a first home defeat of the campaign on Emery’s men.

The defeat comes amid talks Wolves manager, Nuno Espirito Santo has been contacted to take the reins at the Emirates.