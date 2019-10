Congratulations to Emeka Ike!

The Nollywood actor has taken to his Instagram to announce the arrival of his first child with his second wife, who gave birth to their daughter in Germany.

“GUESS WHO IS IN TOWN?…. Oluchi…in Nurmberge Germany … Thank u for the bundle of Joy… ❤MY WIFE❤” he wrote.

And fans are currently sending them all the best wishes.

