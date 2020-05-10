Emeka Ike Blows Hot After a Fan Compared His First and Second Wives

Emeka Ike had a lot of time for a fan who made a nasty comparison between his present wife and his ex-wife.

Recall that the actor and his first wife, Suzanne Emma, went through a messy divorce battle following claims of domestic violence. The marriage was eventually dissolves in 2017, and the actor went on to marry Yolanda Pfeiffer.

The duo welcomed their baby daughter in October 2019.

Yesterday, Ike shared a heartwarming photo of himself, Yolanda, and their daughter, and while many people had nice things to say, a troll decided to compared his ex to Yolanda. “Your first wife fit you more than the second,” the troll said.

And Ike lost it, prompting a heated back and forth between him and other fans. At the end, he warned folks to stopping being his fans if all they enjoy doing is trolling his family online.

“Stop being my fan abeg,” he said, “I got really sensitive fans not trollers pretending to be innocent.”

Ike immediately assumed that the troll was a fake profile managed by his ex-wife. “If you are not the same loser wife with a fake account,” he said, adding, “I’ve seen your frustration. Continue visiting my page with your bitter friends. Please get a life. I’ve moved far from you and your assassin friends.”

See the exchange below:

And things went downhill from there, with the actor exchange words with other folks who hopped onto the app to get his attention:

