‘Embarrassing, tactless and ignorant’ – IPOB blasts S/East Govs over Buhari loan exclusion

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has lashed out at South East Governors and Senators for their alleged plea to the Federal authorities to include the zone in the sharing of a $22.6 billion loan from China.

The group described the move as “embarrassing, tactless and indicative of their ignorance and that of those who still believe in the myth of one Nigeria.”

A statement made available to journalists on Saturday in Awka by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said: “This latest humiliation is heightened when one considers the fact that all the resources, both human and natural, that sustain and drive economic life in Nigeria come exclusively from Biafraland

“It is a thing of shame that a people so blessed and endowed by God Almighty will so humiliatingly reduce their status to that of beggars instead of fighting for what is rightfully theirs.

“We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will continue to openly condemn such brazen acts of humiliation by the northern political class domiciled in Abuja and Lagos.

“The unconscionable Fulani political class continues to squander the resources of the people of Biafra in the name of one Nigeria through a combination of chronic economic mismanagement, unfathomable corruption and warped politics of vindictiveness that vests the power of allocation of funds in hands of three Fulani men in Abuja.”

While insisting that Nigeria is not one and can never be, IPOB said that with the exception of Enyinnaya Abaribe, “South-East senators and political lighweights in Abuja should stop making a mockery of the great nation of Biafra based on their self-serving need to appear relevant.

“This latest Fulani caliphate move to exclude some regions and people, they feel they cannot control, in their ‘sharing’ formula, is a clear demonstration that Biafrans are not and will never be considered an integral part of Nigeria.

“We are not wanted in their Nigeria. How we wish Dr Azikiwe were alive to see what mess he bequeathed to future generations. Had Dr. Azikiwe been endowed with the divine gift of visionary leadership and wisdom, he would have aligned with Chief Obafemi Awolowo and allowed Sir Ahmadu Bello and the rest of his core Arewa north to secede from the rest of the British colony of Nigeria in the 1950s as they so desperately wanted to.

“This periodic shameful spectacle of having eastern politicians continually grovelling and begging to be given a part of what is rightfully and originally theirs would never have happened. This incident proves to the world and Nigerians alike that this current Fulani government in Nigeria is fully committed to dividing and ridiculing other nations.

“It is time Biafrans both home and abroad come together and join hands to support the current move by IPOB and our great leader Mazi Nnamdi to restore Biafra sovereignty and enthrone a better life for our people both living and unborn.”

IPOB added that though the preaching and cries of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, in 2014 and 2015 were largely ignored, that recent events have vindicated him.