Elvis Presley’s Grandson, Benjamin Keough Dies from Apparent Suicide

Benjamin Keough, Elvis Presley’s Grandson has sadly passed away from an apparent suicide.

The 27-year-old who is the offspring of

Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, at his Calabasas home on Sunday, July 12, TMZ reports.

As per the outlet, the musician and actor struck a multimillion record deal in 2009 and also plied his act in a few movies like, Rod and Barry.

Lisa Marie’s manager, Roger Widyniwsk spoke with reporters on the sad passing of the young man noting that his mother is devastated by the loss and has been inconsolable.

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.

Benjamin Keough kept a low profile and shared an uncanny resemblance with his iconic grandfather, Elvis Presley.

His mother who wrote a song about him titled “Storm and Grace”, had spoken about the resemblance her son shared with her father.

“Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage.

“Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.”

May his soul rest in peace.

