Elton John Speaks About the ‘Lion King’ Remake: It’s ‘a Huge Disappointment’

Elton John thinks the newest version of ‘The Lion King’ remake is a disappointment.

The British legend who wrote the music for “The Lion King” in the ’90s, opened up about this in a new interview with British GQ ain which he talked about his upcoming memoir, “Me.”

“The new version of The Lion King was a huge disappointment to me because I believe they messed the music up,” said 72-year-old John. “Music was so much a part of the original and the music in the current film didn’t have the same impact. The magic was lost.”

He continued, explaining why he found it upsetting. “I wish I’d been invited to the party more, but the creative vision for the film and its music was different this time around and I wasn’t really welcomed or treated with the same level of respect,” he said.

A new song, “Never Too Late,” was composed by John for the film, which played over the end credits. The film also featured his songs from the original including “Circle of Life,” “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”

And he said a lot more.

“The Lion King” director and producer Jon Favreau had yet to react to this as at press time.