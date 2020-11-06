Elsie Okpocha and Basketmouth Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

Elsie Okpocha and Basketmouth are celebrating ten long years of wedded bliss today, Friday, November 6, 2020.

The duo shared beautiful pictures and sweet words on Instagram to commemorate the event with a Elsie giving a little backstory as to how the relationship started.

In her sweet message to the ace comedian, the fashion label owner disclosed that she had initially given her husband a wrong number when he came to her Unilag hostel 14 years ago and had asked for it.

Elsie Okpocha revealed that she was grateful her husband didn’t give up on her despite that bump in the road to their romance.

Basketmouth also shared a sweet message alongside the pictures he posted writing;

“You May Kiss The Bride…. That was 10 years ago. Love you FOREVER @elsieokpocha”.

