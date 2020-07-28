Elon Musk Says He Told Kanye West to Delay Presidential Bid

Elon Musk recently sat down for an interview with The New York Times in which he talked about Kanye West’s current presidential campaign.

According to the Tesla boss, he thinks Kanye should delay his presidential run until 2024. “I’ve done my best to convince him that 2024 would be better than 2020,” Musk said to the publication, even though that when West first tweeted he was running for president on July 4, Musk quickly told him that “You have my full support!”

Musk also said that he’s known West for “at least” a decade, adding that he reached out after Kanye publicly alleged that his wife Kim Kardashian had sent a doctor to Wyoming to lock him up.

“When he was about a third of the way through the tweet rampage, just to see if he was doing OK, I sent him a text saying, you know, just checking on you, a lot of people are worried, just wondering if you’re OK,” said Musk. “And he called me back and he actually seemed fine. He video FaceTimed me and he was in Wyoming with a bunch of friends. He seemed fine on the call. But it sounds like things are, you know, not fine. There seem to be a lot of issues.”

Kanye West has since apologised to Kim Kardashian for sharing so much about their personal life. And as at Monday, His team appears to still be committed to continuing his presidential run that they made an effort to get lots of signatures so he can be on the ballot in Missouri. TMZ says he needs 10,000 such signatures from registered voters in that state to get on the ballot for the November 3 election. The deadline to do so was 5 p.m. on Monday. Missouri’s Secretary of State says that they received the campaign’s submission prior to the deadline, but they’re still tallying them up to see if there’s enough of them to qualify.

We can’t wait to see how it pans out.

