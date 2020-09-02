Elon Musk overtakes Mark Zuckerberg as third richest man in the world

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is no longer the third-richest person in the world. That position now belongs to Elon Musk.

After a steep climb from Tesla’s stock split on Monday, Elon Musk claimed the third spot on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index with a net worth of $115 billion as of market close on Aug. 31.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder now has a $4 billion lead on Zuckerberg’s $111 billion net worth and trails Bill Gates for second place by $10 billion.

Meanwhile, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos still sits comfy atop the chart with a net worth of $202 billion.

The jump comes nearly two weeks after Musk moved into the fourth spot on the index. Tesla stock is up nearly 480% year-to-date and now holds a market cap of over $450 billion.

