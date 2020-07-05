Elon Musk Declares Support for Kanye West’s Presidency

Elon Musk stands with Kanye West!

In case you missed it: the rapper-designer took to social media to announce his latest plane: he’s running for president in 2020. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West tweeted around 9 p.m. ET. He completed the tweet with an American flag emoji, and the hashtag #2020VISION.

While many people mocked his aspirations, Tesla boss Elon Musk hopped on his Twitter to announce his support for Kanye.

“You have my full support!” he yelled, and folks don’t know if he meant this truly, or he is simply joking.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Whatever be the case, the next US Presidential run is going to be interesting!

