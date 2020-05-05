Elon Musk and Singer Grimes Welcome Their First Child Together

Congratulations to Grimes and Elon Musk!
Musk shared the exciting news of the singer’s delivery when a fan asked for an update on the baby after the Tesla CEO had previously shared that Grimes was due on Monday.
“Mom & baby all good,” he said hours later, and this was after he had tweeted: “A few hours away!”
Musk late revealed that they are now proud parents of a boy, who they have called X Æ A-12 Musk.
The is Grimes’first baby. Musk has five sons from a previous marriage. His first son, Nevada, died tragically of SIDS at 10 weeks old in 2002.