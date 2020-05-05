Elon Musk and Singer Grimes Welcome Their First Child Together

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Elon Musk and Singer Grimes Welcome Their First Child Together

Congratulations to Grimes and Elon Musk!

Musk shared the exciting news of the singer’s delivery when a fan asked for an update on the baby after the Tesla CEO had previously shared that Grimes was due on Monday.

“Mom & baby all good,” he said hours later, and this was after he had tweeted: “A few hours away!”

Musk late revealed that they are now proud parents of a boy, who they have called X Æ A-12 Musk.

The is Grimes’first baby. Musk has five sons from a previous marriage. His first son, Nevada, died tragically of SIDS at 10 weeks old in 2002.

Related Posts

‘Girls Show Me Pepper’ – Rapper Zlatan Ibile Talks About His Past

May 5, 2020

John Legend Talks Politics, Music & Family in the Latest Edition of GQ Hype

May 5, 2020

#BBNaija’s Nina Onyenobi Shares Baby Bump Photo, Teases Gender Reveal

May 5, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *