Elon Musk and Singer Grimes Welcome Their First Child Together

Congratulations to Grimes and Elon Musk!

Musk shared the exciting news of the singer’s delivery when a fan asked for an update on the baby after the Tesla CEO had previously shared that Grimes was due on Monday.

“Mom & baby all good,” he said hours later, and this was after he had tweeted: “A few hours away!”

Musk late revealed that they are now proud parents of a boy, who they have called X Æ A-12 Musk.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

The is Grimes’first baby. Musk has five sons from a previous marriage. His first son, Nevada, died tragically of SIDS at 10 weeks old in 2002.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

