Elon Musk adds $10bn, closes in on Amazon’s Bezos

Elon Musk, the buccaneering CEO of Tesla, added $9.7 billion to his net worth as he closes in on world’s richest man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk is worth $155 billion compared to Bezos’ $185 billion.

Musk’s net worth has ballooned this year, allowing him to rocket past fellow billionaires, including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Guardian reports that the 49-year-old’s wealth rose around $90 billion over the course of 2020, despite the pandemic. It is understood that his net worth has grown on the strength of Tesla and SpaceX.

The market value of the electric vehicle maker Tesla reached $608 billion on Monday for the first time.

Meanwhile, Forbes calculates Musk’s net worth to be slightly lower at $143.1 billion, putting him behind LVMH’s Bernard Arnault and family, who are valued at $143.5 billion.

