Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Ellen DeGeneres has confirmed that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The show host took to her verified Twitter account to share the news yesterday. “Hi Everyone,” DeGeneres wrote. “I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

This update comes shortly after her “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” came back in production with Covid safety protocols in place since September.

Speaking with CNN, a spokesperson said the program will pause until January, with repeat episodes broadcasting until that time.

