Ellen DeGeneres Extends Talk Show Deal Through 2022

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be here with us for a long time, and fans are glad.

According to THR, the show host revealed that it would continue its run for two more years. “I’m excited to announce that I’ll be doing my show for three more years,” she told the audience. “Mostly because I love doing it so much every day, but also because that takes me to the end of my car lease.”

The show was previously renewed through the 2019-2020 season and has been licensed by NBC-owned TV stations and Hearst TV stations for the 2021-2022 season.

DeGeneres also tweeted Tuesday, “Doing this show has been the ride of my life,” with an accompanying video of the segment where she announced her show would be staying on for three more years.

Reacting to the news, Peter Roth, president and CCO OF Warner Bros. Television Group said in a statement, “Ellen is, quite simply, a force of nature. Her energy, intelligence, kindness and creativity know no bounds. Whether it’s her instant connection to her guests on her flagship talk show, her warm and funny hosting on Game of Games, or the infectious enthusiasm she shares in producing everything from Little Big Shots to the animated antics of Green Eggs and Ham, it’s an honor to work alongside her. We’re thrilled to continue this fun and friendly journey with her.”

Watch DeGeneres’ announcement below.

Doing this show has been the ride of my life. pic.twitter.com/Mytkjxj4xa — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 21, 2019