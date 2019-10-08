Ellen DeGeneres Defends Sitting Next to George W. Bush at NFL Game

Ellen DeGeneres has spoken up after she was criticised for sitting next to former President George W. Bush at last weekend’s Dallas Cowboys game against the Green Bay Packers.

The 61-year-old host discussed this on Tuesday’s episode of her talk show, explaining how she was wounded up in the suite next to Bush, and added that she was invited to the game by Charlotte Jones, the daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“We went because we wanted to keep up with the Joneses,” she said per Today.com, and shared the video which showed that her wife, Portia DeRossi, was smiling with Bush and his wife, Laura.

She continued, “When we were invited, I was aware I was gonna be surrounded by people from very different views and beliefs and I’m not talking politics. I was rooting for the Packers and — get this — everyone in the Cowboys suite was rooting for the Cowboys,” DeGeneres said while mentioning that she’s friends with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“During the game, they showed a shot of George and me laughing together, so people were upset. They thought, ‘Why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president?’ Didn’t even notice I’m holding the brand new iPhone 11,” she said.

And about people’s displeasure at this, DeGeneres said: “Here’s the thing: I’m friends with George Bush. In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different and I think that we’ve forgotten that we’re all different. For instance, I wish people wouldn’t wear fur. I don’t like it, but I’m friends with people who wear fur and I’m friends with people who are furry, as a matter of fact,” she said, adding a touch of levity to the matter.

“But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean I’m not gonna be friends with them,” DeGeneres continued. “When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people that think the same way you do. I mean be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter.”

Check out the video that got everyone talking:

#NFL Former President George W. Bush next to Ellen DeGeneres. Name a more weird couple pic.twitter.com/etJficbfwH — Jeven W. (@xSmootx) October 6, 2019