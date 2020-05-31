Ellen DeGeneres says enough is enough.

The United States is currently burning after people took to the streets to protest the murder of George Floyd by police, and also to draw attention to the vile systemic racism against black and brown people in the country.

Tweeting moments ago, DeGeneres demanded for change, while also saying that change but come with love.

She wrote: “Like so many of you, I am angry and I am sad. People of color in this country have faced injustice for far too long. For things to change, things must change. We must commit ourselves to this change with conviction and with love.”

Like so many of you, I am angry and I am sad.

People of color in this country have faced injustice for far too long.

For things to change, things must change.

We must commit ourselves to this change with conviction and with love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

